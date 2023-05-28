Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life

Parineeti Chopra, the talented actress who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, shared an endearing picture of her "mains". Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures

Love, laughter, and sibling bonds were on full display as Parineeti Chopra, the talented actress who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, shared an endearing picture of her “mains” – her beloved brothers Shivang and Sahaj, and her soon-to-be husband Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra’s candid picture of the three most important people

The heart-warming snapshot, originally posted by Parineeti’s doting siblings on Instagram, quickly caught the attention of the actress, prompting her to reshare it on her Stories with sheer delight. The caption simply read “Mains,” perfectly capturing the essence of this precious moment. In the photograph, Raghav Chadha is caught in a warm side hug with Shivang and Sahaj, showcasing their close-knit bond. All three gentlemen donned traditional attire in a harmonious ivory shade, exuding elegance and charm that left us all in awe. This delightful glimpse into Parineeti’s personal life reminds us of the joy that comes from family connections and the sheer happiness that radiates when loved ones come together in celebration.

Here take a look-

Earlier talking about Raghav Chaddha, Parineeti wrote on her Instagram, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”