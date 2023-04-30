"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict

Parineeti Chopra opened up about her opinion of men and her father's strictness

Parineeti Chopra is continuously buzzing in the headlines for her marriage rumours. Everyone is talking about her marriage amidst these widespread rumours, and an old video of Parineeti Chopra sharing her opinion about men and her father’s strictness is going viral online. Read more to know what she thinks.

Parineeti Chopra’s Opinion On Men

In an old interview of Satyamev Jayate, hosted by Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra asked about the type of boy you want; she said, “Many say that they would want a husband just like their father, but I never say that.” Aamir Khan instantly asked her, “Why ? How is your father?”

Replying to the question, Parineeti Chopra said, “Because my dad is very strict. He also thinks crying is wrong. When my brothers cry, he says, ‘Why are you being such a girl?’ Boys are not allowed to enter the kitchen, I don’t know why.”

Also, she added, “It’s not his fault. That’s how he ‘s been brought up. I think, Men are very egoistic. They don’t do things that women are supposed to do. Just because a man is sensitive or today i m very upset, that doesn’t make them any less of a man. As long as he’s confident about him being a man, there’s nothing wrong in expressing what they feel. ”

Parineeti Chopra’s old video stating that she doesn’t want to marry any politician kept floating on the web.

