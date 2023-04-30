ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict

Parineeti Chopra opened up about her opinion of men and her father's strictness

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Apr,2023 13:35:44
"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict

Parineeti Chopra is continuously buzzing in the headlines for her marriage rumours. Everyone is talking about her marriage amidst these widespread rumours, and an old video of Parineeti Chopra sharing her opinion about men and her father’s strictness is going viral online. Read more to know what she thinks.

Parineeti Chopra’s Opinion On Men

In an old interview of Satyamev Jayate, hosted by Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra asked about the type of boy you want; she said, “Many say that they would want a husband just like their father, but I never say that.” Aamir Khan instantly asked her, “Why ? How is your father?”

Replying to the question, Parineeti Chopra said, “Because my dad is very strict. He also thinks crying is wrong. When my brothers cry, he says, ‘Why are you being such a girl?’ Boys are not allowed to enter the kitchen, I don’t know why.”

Also, she added, “It’s not his fault. That’s how he ‘s been brought up. I think, Men are very egoistic. They don’t do things that women are supposed to do. Just because a man is sensitive or today i m very upset, that doesn’t make them any less of a man. As long as he’s confident about him being a man, there’s nothing wrong in expressing what they feel. ”

Parineeti Chopra’s old video stating that she doesn’t want to marry any politician kept floating on the web.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
"I don't want to marry any Politician," says Parineeti Chopra amidst marriage rumours with Raghav Chada
Big Update on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's marriage
Big Update on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's marriage
Good News: Harrdy Sandhu confirms Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding
Good News: Harrdy Sandhu confirms Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding
Watch: Parineeti Chopra caught on camera blushing when asked about wedding rumours with AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Watch: Parineeti Chopra caught on camera blushing when asked about wedding rumours with AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Are Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra engaged? Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora's tweet goes viral
Are Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra engaged? Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora's tweet goes viral
Are Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha dating? All details inside
Are Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha dating? All details inside
Latest Stories
Jo Hona Hoga Wo...: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats for the first time
Jo Hona Hoga Wo...: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats for the first time
Everything You Want To Know About Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2
Everything You Want To Know About Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao's Stree 2
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Read Latest News