Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics

Get ready to dive into some serious poolside envy as the radiant mom-to-be, Ileana D’Cruz, embraces the ultimate bliss while basking in the sun! Sporting a stunning yellow bikini, she effortlessly exudes both style and confidence. With her baby bump proudly on display, Ileana proves that pregnancy is no barrier to enjoying some much-needed relaxation.

Ileana D’Cruz looks gorgeous in the yellow bikini

The pictures capture her radiant glow and infectious smile, leaving us all wishing we could join her for a refreshing dip. It’s the perfect combination of sun, water, and a fabulous yellow bikini that showcases Ileana’s impeccable sense of fashion. So, grab your shades and get ready to be swept away by Ileana D’Cruz’s poolside charm and the infectious joy she brings to her sun-soaked adventure!

She rounded it off with black shades. She completed the look with black tinted shades. Going all smiles, she clicked the selfie like a boss. Check out the picture below-

Ileana’s pregnancy

In April, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. The news left the entire nation gushed. Not just that, she has been sharing pictures with her beau, however, none of the pictures showed who the luck man is, on Instagram too. According to earlier reports, the stunning actress was rumored to be dating none other than Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of the Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. These whispers gained momentum when Ileana and Sebastian were spotted together during a vacation in the picturesque Maldives, along with the power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.