'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz tries playing football, see what happened next

Check out this special throwback video of Ileana D'Cruz trying her hand at football

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 08:57:44
Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most talented and admired beauties that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress, just like many of her other contemporaries started doing good quality work in the South regional entertainment industry for quite a long time and well, we are truly in awe of her. She’s been a sensational performer who certainly knows how to hit bull’s eye in areas where required and well, we truly love it. Whenever Ileana D’Cruz comes up with a new movie project or announcement, the happiness and excitement of the audience is truly at an all-time high like never before. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, we love it.

Check out this throwback video of Ileana D’Cruz that will melt your hearts for real:

Currently, all fans and admirers of Ileana D’Cruz are extremely happy about the fact that she’s pregnant. Not only did she share the update about her pregnancy, she also shared snaps on her social media about the perks involving the same. Well, this time, in a throwback old video that’s now going viral, Ileana D’Cruz is seen winning hearts in an old throwback video where she’s trying her hand in football. The diva is seen playing football on the field and attempting a nice long kick and we love it. See below folks –

Work Front:

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in a movie alongside Vidya Balan and we are all super excited for the same. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

