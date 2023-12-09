Neeha Garg talks about her experience shooting for the film Samosa and Sons

Actress Neeha Garg who was last seen in the nominated film The Last Color directed by Vikas Khanna, starring Neena Gupta and short film Target on Hotstar, is currently seen as the female lead in the film “Samosa and Sons” directed by National Award winner filmmaker Shalini Shah which released on JioCinema. She is starring alongside Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala and Chandan Bhist among others.

In a candid talk with IWMBuzz.com, Neeha talks about her experience shooting for the film and her challenges as a performer.

Read on.

What prompted you to take up this role in Samosa and Sons?

Being an outsider you don’t have many options to choose and pick. In 2020 during lockdown, I got a call to audition for this film and I got selected. I feel grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with the National award-winning Director at such an early stage of my career and such a talent caste. That’s what prompted me to take up the role. Also, the story attracted me.

One quality you learned from Sanjay Mishra and Brijendra Kala each. Explain.

It was a great opportunity to work with them. Mishra’s profound understanding of cinema and his passion for the craft were evident in his every interaction. As a newcomer, working alongside him was an invaluable learning experience. His expertise and insights were always a source of guidance and inspiration for me. Collaborating with seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra and Brijendra Kala carries a significant responsibility. It demands a constant willingness to learn, adapt, and evolve as an artiste. Their supportive nature and ability to create a comfortable working environment further enhanced my experience. Working with actors like them is akin to immersing oneself in the essence of art itself. I also learned to be a good person by heart and just live your life to the fullest.

What was your most memorable scene to shoot in S&S?

One of my scenes involved a thrilling bike sequence, where I had to ride a Royal Enfield, execute a sharp turn, and bring the bike to a halt. When I was cast for the role, I was asked if I could ride a bike. During the final audition, I confidently replied in the affirmative, thinking I could learn in a few days. Little did I know that the muhurat shot would demand my bike-riding skills. Upon arriving at the set, I was informed that my first shot involved riding the Royal Enfield and performing stunts. Panic-stricken, I reached out to my assistant director early the next morning, and we spent the morning practising the entire sequence. Given my character’s biker background, I needed to portray this scene with authenticity which I was able to do eventually.

What are your other upcoming projects?

In the upcoming time, you will see me in a series and two short films. Can’t talk much about it now. But yes lot of things are lined up.

What inspires you as an actor?

I think life inspires me as an actor. I feel it is the only profession where you can live so many lives. I just love to find out about new and different characters. It’s so wonderful that I could be anyone that thrills me the most. I feel acting is something which comes from the depth of life. You constantly grow and evolve over the years. I’m an engineer turned actor and acting is what I love the most. Can’t imagine doing anything else.