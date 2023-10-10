Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi Turns Dance Master: Teaches Shraddha Kapoor The 'Dilbar' Signature Move

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 12:35:12
Nora Fatehi the seductive actress and dancer is known for her prolific dance moves. She is brisk and pleasing to watch and her gyrations to any musical number are totally unmatched. She gains respect for being the immensely proficient dancer that she is. Her moves in every film that she has danced for, have been a talking point with her dance steps being the next sensation and craze for youngsters to learn. There are also many Bollywood celebrities, eager to master her dance form and learn the dance steps from her. For example, her dance for Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate and her trademark hip movement is a step that all want to master. Recently, the bug of finding the right rhythm and step for the Dilbar song gripped actress Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, Shraddha was seen learning the trademark signature step of Nora Fatehi from Dilbar. You will be pleased to know that Shraddha gave it a very sincere try and mastered it in quick time!!

A video went viral that had Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor dancing on Dilbar. Nora was seen in funky casual wear, a crop top in red and white shorts. Shraddha was seen in a pink and white salwar kurta. Nora was the perfect master here for Shraddha, as she told her the nuances of the move.

Shraddha immediately grasped what Nora had to say, and in quick time, got the signature step perfectly. Nora and Shraddha were seen dancing to merry on Dilbar music.

We bet that this video will teach you too, about this particular Dilbar move!!

Are you ready to learn from Nora?

