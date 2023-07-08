OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops first-look poster of Yami Gautam as ‘lawyer’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the highly anticipated first-look poster of Yami Gautam from the upcoming film OMG 2. In the poster, Yami is seen portraying the character of a lawyer, exuding confidence and determination. With the film’s release date set for August 11, audiences can anticipate a gripping narrative that explores the quest for truth. As the teaser is expected to be unveiled soon, fans are eagerly waiting for further glimpses into the intriguing storyline of OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar drops first look poster of Yami Gautam

Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to share the first look poster of Yami Gautam from OMG 2. Along with the poster, he wrote a caption that read, “Truth is that which can be proved. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11. Teaser drops soon.” The post created a buzz among fans, who eagerly anticipate the release of the film and the upcoming teaser. The caption hints at an intriguing storyline that revolves around the pursuit of truth, suggesting that the movie will delve into thought-provoking themes. With the release date set for August 11, fans can look forward to experiencing another captivating cinematic adventure with OMG 2.

Have a look-

About OMG

OMG: Oh My God! was a thought-provoking film and a commercial success that captivated audiences with its unique storyline. The sequel, OMG 2, is highly anticipated by fans who had enjoyed the earlier part starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The plot of the movie was based on a popular Gujarati stage play called “Kanji Viruddh Kanji.” It revolved around Kanji Mehta, portrayed by Paresh Rawal, an atheist who became entangled in an unusual situation when an earthquake destroyed his shop. Determined to claim insurance money, Kanji took a bold step and filed a case against God, holding Him accountable for the calamity. This decision put him in direct confrontation with religious leaders, leading to a thought-provoking debate on blind faith, superstition, and the commercialization of religion. Akshay Kumar made a special appearance in the film, portraying the character of Lord Krishna, who assumed a human form to guide Kanji on his journey to seek enlightenment and find answers to his questions. Fans eagerly awaiting OMG 2, hoping it shall deliver another engaging and impactful cinematic experience.