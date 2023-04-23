ADVERTISEMENT
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?

The one time when Ileana D'Cruz ate an entire chocolate cake by the beach and went 'oopsie', check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 13:55:45
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?

Ileana D’Cruz is an avid social media user. The actress keeps her fans intrigued with her everyday pictures and updates. Of late, she has been ringing in the headlines after she announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle. She is widely known for her amazing work on the screen. She has earned a niche in both Hindi and South movies.

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback post from the beach

The actress is quite a traveller at heart and also a foodie. Here’s when the actress shared some beautiful pictures from her beach diaries, where we could spot her all stunner in purple beach wear. However, the actress sharing the picture, hiding her body with a sun hat, smiled with a smirk for the picture. Sharing the moment, she said, “When you accidentally eat a whole chocolate cake 😜 #oopsie psa – I won’t judge you if you eat a whole cake” The pictures are from her Maldives trip.

Ileana D’Cruz and her body Positivity

Ileana D’Cruz has openly talked about body positivity. The actress has, time and again, spoken about how she has been shamed and called out for having a certain body type. She once, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am honestly disgusted. But the difference now is that I make it a point to look at myself in the mirror and find one aspect, one feature about me that I love or like. I think everyone who struggles with accepting themselves should try this, too.”

Maldives

The Maldives is known for its captivating coasts, clear blue waters, and rich marine life, making it a favoured destination for tourists seeking to enjoy scuba diving, snorkelling, and other water activities. The country is also known for its luxury resorts and spas, which offer a range of amenities and activities for visitors.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

