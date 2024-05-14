Parineeti Chopra Drops BTS Video of Her Version of ‘Tu Kya Jaane’ Song From Amar Singh Chamkila Movie. Watch!

Parineeti Chopra is a talented Indian actress and singer who has made a significant mark in Bollywood. Known for her versatility and acting prowess, Parineeti has portrayed various characters across different genres, showcasing her talent and range as an actress. Apart from acting, Parineeti is also a talented singer.

She has lent her voice to several songs in her films, displaying her musical talents alongside her acting abilities. This time, the actress shared a video showcasing her beautiful voice and her version of “Tu Kya Jaane,” a song from the Amar Singh Chankila Movie. Take a look below.

Parineeti Chopra’s BTS Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a soulful voice video of herself singing the “Tu Kya Jaane” song. The video features her giving a BTS moment while recording a song from Amar Singh Chamkila’s movie. She flaunts her soulful voice with a beautiful smile and gives a glimpse of her movie’s popular scenes. The song is composed by A R Rahman, and lyrics by Kamal Irshad.

Great news! The song is now available to stream on all music platforms.

She captioned her post, “‘Tu Kya Jaane’ by yours truly✨.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila Movie

Amar Singh Chamkila is an Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film inspired by the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali is the director, producer, and co-writer. Diljit Dosanjh plays the title character, with Parineeti Chopra portraying his second wife, Amarjot.

