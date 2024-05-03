Parineeti Chopra Expresses Gratitude for the Fans’ Love For Amarjot’s Role in Amar Singh Chamkila Movie

Parineeti Chopra has received astounding love for her role as Amarjot in the recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, was released on the OTT platform on April 12. Her performance has left many in amazement. Parineeti’s words convey a genuine connection with her audience and highlight the significance of their support in her journey as an actor. The actress turns to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans for their compliments. Check out her latest post.

Parineeti’s Instagram Post Appearance-

The actress looked dashing in an all-white blazer set she shared on Instagram. The actress donned a white U-neckline plain inner, plain white lapel collar, full sleeves button, and pockets featuring a blazer paired with flared pants, flaunting her professional look.

She fashioned her look with a middle-parted wavy open tresses. For makeup, the diva opted for nude shade makeup with matte lips and completed her look with beige heels.

Parineeti Chopra’s Heartfelt Gratitude Toward Fans-

Parineeti Chopra is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from fans for her portrayal of Amarjot in the Amar Singh Chamkila movie. She expresses her gratitude by saying, “Can’t stop looking at all the love you’re giving Amarjot and Chamkila!✨.”

