Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Blingy Style In Ivory Three-piece Outfit

Parineeti Chopra‘s latest fashion moment is making hearts flutter with the trendy traditional flair. Known for her top-notch styling sense, the diva yet again makes a mind-blowing luxurious look that can be a perfect fit to be the center of attraction at your friends’ wedding. Let’s have a closer look below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Blingy Fashion

Parineeti’s ivory outfit is an example of exquisite fashion that stands out among all. The diva wore an ivory three-piece outfit, including a deep round neck blouse embellished with small golden beads paired with matching high waist flared pants crafted with shiny sequins and threadwork and a matching long jacket embellished with beads and sequins. The padded shoulder gives her an edgy appearance.

The grand catch of her look is the masterpiece necklace. The shiny gold and diamond embellished choker with matching stud earrings looks wow. She completes her glam with the matching bangles. Parineeti Chopra left her locks open, creating a blingy fashion moment. The bold black eyeliner and kajal emphasize her beautiful eyes. Her shiny cheeks and glossy lips complete her glam.

Parineeti Chopra embraces her ethnicity like a queen in the series of photos. She flaunts her blingy glam in the striking poses, making hearts flutter. She looks like a ethereal beauty in this avatar.

