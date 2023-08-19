Parineeti Chopra Gets Moody Singing Amrinder Gill's 'Dildarian,' Video Goes Viral

Parineeti Chopra, the powerhouse of talent, has regularly captivated her fans through her amazing skills. This time the beauty treats fans with her beautiful voice as she gets moody singing in her latest social media dump. The singing video has gone viral on the internet, and here’s how users reacted.

Parineeti Chopra Gets Moody Singing Punjabi Song

Golmaal Again actress has often entertained her fans with her soul-touching voice. Taking to her Instagram today once again, Parineeti Chopra can be seen singing a beautiful Punjabi song. This song is originally sung by Amrinder Gill with the title ‘Dildarian’.

Her caption made it clear that ‘Dildarian’ is her new obsession, and she can’t get over it. She captioned her post, “Isn’t this song just lovelyyy? (with a white heart and heart popping out emoji).” Parineeti Chopra looked cute while singing the soulful lyrics.

Reacting to the viral video, a user said, “Yaaar what an exceptional singer you are, Parineeti. TERRIFIC.” The other wrote, “Wow! You have a wonderful voice, and you sing so well!.” And many other shared emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra made it to the headlines constantly due to her grand engagement event in Delhi with her fiance AAP leader Raghav Chadha on 13th May 2023. Until the duo got engaged, they didn’t talk about the relationship rumors with the media.

