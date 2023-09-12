Movies | Celebrities

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen embracing her regal vibes in a black satin saree antique choker.

Parineeti Chopra is making headlines as her wedding bells ring with APP politician Raghav Chadha. This year has been very special for the actress as she found her love for the rest of her life as well, and she ventured into entrepreneurship, investing in Clensta. Taking her entrepreneurship journey further, recently, she announced her collaboration with Tritiyaa Jewellery. Yesterday, the brand’s first store was launched in Hyderabad, and the beauty marked the event with a regal appearance.

Parineeti Chopra’s Regal Glam In Black

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a video featuring herself in the stunning regal avatar. In the video, she can be seen wearing a classic satin black saree with embellished pallu paired with a high neck blouse and full sleeves blouse with colorful specifications around the hands.

There is more to this regal queen vibe! Parineeti opts for a diamond and pearls embellished choker to add to her regal glam. The sleek, straight-open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and nude lips enhance the regality. With the royal style, she promotes her new brand, Trityaa Jewellery.

Throughout the video, Parineeti Chopra treats her fans with the regal allure in the black saree. She knows to steal the show with her fashion choices.

