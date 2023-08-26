Parineeti Chopra raises sensuality bar high in red shimmery bodycon, see pics

Parineeti Chopra has set Instagram ablaze with not one, but two captivating red-themed looks that are simply irresistible. The Bollywood diva knows how to make a statement, and she’s doing it in style!

In her first look, Parineeti graces us with sheer elegance in a shimmering, glittery bodycon one-shoulder gown that radiates glamour. The intricate metallic detailing on the gown adds a touch of magic, and she pairs this with her signature long wavy locks. Her bold, beautiful eyes, rosy pink lips, and a chic neckpiece elevate the look to a whole new level of sophistication. It’s a look that’s destined to steal the spotlight.

But hold onto your seats because Parineeti doesn’t stop there! In her second look, she continues her love affair with the color red. She flaunts a stylish red tube top, but it doesn’t end there. She tops it off with an embellished, glittery crop shrug that screams glamour and luxury. The knotted red skirt she pairs it with adds a playful twist to the ensemble. Her wavy tail, a pair of jhumkas that gleam with elegance, and those stylish pumps complete this stunning look that’s not just turning heads but making them spin!

The first ensemble credits DL Maya for the outfit and Shiv Narayan for the jewelry, while the second look features an outfit from Rococo By Raghvi, jewelry from Harit Zaveri Jewellers, and shoes from Venus Steps. Parineeti’s red-themed fashion statements are setting Instagram on fire