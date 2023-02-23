Parineeti Chopra is recognized as one of the industry’s most gorgeous and sexiest actors. Parineeti began her career as an actress in the romantic comedy Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl in 2011, and she got a great appreciation for her performance. She is a fantastic actress whose amazing acting talents have stunned audiences. They also like the actress’s diverse roles and attractive looks.

Habib Faisal’s action romantic film Ishaqzaade, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, was Parineeti Chopra’s second film. The plot centers on two political families at odds for many years. Parineeti Chopra played Zoya, a noisy and fierce tomboy who marries a Hindu man and gives rise to enmity in both families.

On social media, recently, she shared a picture of herself with her two cousins, Sahaj, and Shivang Chopra, have a look

Parineeti Chopra’s Picture Appearance

Parineeti Chopra, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra all wore all-black outfits. Parineeti Chopra looked stunning with a black t-shirt, white striped blazer, black pants, and white shoes. Her hair is styled in a center-parted wavy hairdo. She made her quick makeup application with bright pink matte lipstick on her face. She only wears black-framed sunglasses. Parineeti Chopra’s nails were colored white. Sahaj Chopra donned a black sweater, dark grey pants, and white and black striped sneakers. Shivang Chopra was dressed in a white t-shirt, a black patterned jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a black with white printed cap. In the photo, the three sit on the steps, posing dashingly, and smiling sweetly at the camera. Parineeti Chopra captioned her post, “My babies @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”

Parineeti Chopra will appear on the work front in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s forthcoming flick Chamkila. The story revolves around well-known Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit will play Chamkila in the film, while Parineeti will play Amarjot.

What do you think about Parineeti Chopra’s latest picture appearance with her two cousins? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.