Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing

Parineeti Chopra shares gorgeous pictures from her engagement ceremony. Ensembled in all white, the pictures speak nothing but dreams. Scroll beneath to check on the beautiful moments

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged engagement vows on Saturday evening at the esteemed Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple, who had maintained a discreet stance on their relationship, is said to have shared a bond spanning several years.

And now owing to that, Parineeti Chopra has shared a photodump from her engagement ceremony on her social media handle, with a heartfelt note along. Check it out below-

Parineeti Chopra shares beautiful moments

In the pictures, we can see Parineeti Chopra along with Raghav Chadha in their best moments together. The pictures are screaming love and dreams all at the same time. Looking all surreal, the couple gave off nothing but couple goals to her fans.

Sharing the cherishing memories from her engagement, she wrote, “ARDAAS • Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

Reactions from fans

One wrote, “Is parineeti a Sikh? Asking just out of curiosity, no sarcasm or negative comments please . Wikipedia mentions her as a Hindu , hence asking out of curiosity.”

Another wrote, “Waheguru waheguru waheguru Ji 🙏🙏🌻 divine blessings. One of the beautiful ways to start new journey @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 SUPER HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH 🫶❤️”

A third user wrote, “Political and Bollywood ka tdka😂”