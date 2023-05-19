ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing

Parineeti Chopra shares gorgeous pictures from her engagement ceremony. Ensembled in all white, the pictures speak nothing but dreams. Scroll beneath to check on the beautiful moments

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 07:55:18
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged engagement vows on Saturday evening at the esteemed Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple, who had maintained a discreet stance on their relationship, is said to have shared a bond spanning several years.

And now owing to that, Parineeti Chopra has shared a photodump from her engagement ceremony on her social media handle, with a heartfelt note along. Check it out below-

Parineeti Chopra shares beautiful moments

In the pictures, we can see Parineeti Chopra along with Raghav Chadha in their best moments together. The pictures are screaming love and dreams all at the same time. Looking all surreal, the couple gave off nothing but couple goals to her fans.

Sharing the cherishing memories from her engagement, she wrote, “ARDAAS • Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

Here take a look-

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808483

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808484

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808485

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808486

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808487

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808488

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing 808489

Reactions from fans

One wrote, “Is parineeti a Sikh? Asking just out of curiosity, no sarcasm or negative comments please . Wikipedia mentions her as a Hindu , hence asking out of curiosity.”

Another wrote, “Waheguru waheguru waheguru Ji 🙏🙏🌻 divine blessings. One of the beautiful ways to start new journey @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 SUPER HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH 🫶❤️”

A third user wrote, “Political and Bollywood ka tdka😂”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha’s engagement, see pics
Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha’s engagement, see pics
Congratulations: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged
Congratulations: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai Home Gets Decorated Before Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai Home Gets Decorated Before Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh in strapless white bodycon latex outfit, a visual delight
Rakul Preet Singh in strapless white bodycon latex outfit, a visual delight
Hansika Motwani is in awe of husband Sohael Khaturiya's love expression, come check out
Hansika Motwani is in awe of husband Sohael Khaturiya's love expression, come check out
LOL: Why is Tamannaah Bhatia shivering?
LOL: Why is Tamannaah Bhatia shivering?
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Tara Sutaria is relishing fond memories, Disha Patani wants to enjoy feast
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
Sara Ali Khan turns 'heroine of romance' in France, see viral pics
Read Latest News