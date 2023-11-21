Parineeti Chopra Treats Fans With New Pics From Ardaas Ceremony, See Here

The stunning Bollywood beauty Parineeti Chopra got hitched to politician APP leader Raghav Chadha, who has been treating her fans with an unseen glimpse of her wedding ceremonies. Adding to the collection, again, the actress drops new photos from her Ardaas ceremony with politician Raghav Chadha, which she didn’t mention, but it’s clear with the visuals. Let’s take a look below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Ardaas Ceremony

Sharing these photos, she wrote, “Pinks and puppies# Home.” In the first photo, the actress can be seen spreading her charm with a beautiful smile on her face, wearing a beautiful soft pink salwar suit embellished with intricate work and detailing. She rounds her appearance with the chandbaliyan and minimalistic makeup with her half-secured hairstyle.

In the next click, she poses candidly with her beloved pet dog, and this photo looks super cute. And in the last one, Parineeti is seen smiling, sitting beside Raghav Chadha for the Ardaas ceremony with a pink scarf tied to her head.

However, earlier, the photos from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Ardaas were shared by her fan page, where the duo can be sitting on the ground for the Ardaas.

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chopra on 24th September 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s new photos from the pre-wedding festivities? Drop your views in the comments.