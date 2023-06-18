Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?

Parineeti Chopra is a regular treat for the audience. She is a powerhouse of talents. The diva can dance, act, and sing. And recently, the actress treated her fans with her sweet voice by singing the beautiful Punjabi song Tu Jhoom. And now the actress wants to sing with this special singer in a duet. Read the article below to know who he/she is.

The 34-year-old Parineeti took to her Instagram account and shared a fan edit on her profile. The actress’s old singing video is in a duet with the common singer Priyankit Jaiswal. The syncing voice and melody undoubtedly mesmerized fans. In contrast, the actress wished to sing in a duet with the singer.

Parineeti, in her caption, wrote, “Loved it @legit_pj we should do a duet together! Can’t wait to hear more remixes, guys. Keep them coming!” It will be interesting to listen to the actress sing. The diva loves singing and often shares videos of herself singing. She has also flaunted her singing talent on the singing stage Hunarbaaz.

Parineeti Chopra recently buzzed over the internet due to her engagement rumours. While she exchanged rings with politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on 13th May.

