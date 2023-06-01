Parineeti Chopra Wows With Her Sweet Voice; Bollywood Couldn't Stop Gushing

Parineeti Chopra is a popular diva in the town. Recently she buzzed over the internet because of her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha. And now the diva is impressing fans with her hidden talent that the entertainment industry couldn’t stop gushing about.

Ishqzaade actress, in her recent Instagram post, shared a reel video of herself singing a beautiful song. In the reel sung a Punjabi song Tu Jhoom. Her sweet and emotional voice is just pure bliss to listen to. For her video, the diva didn’t need any glamorous look, but her simple black t-shirt and casual pant made her comfortable to sing sitting on the floor.

Her facial expression speaks to how much she enjoyed singing. And in the caption she wrote, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. 🤷🏻‍♀️🖤

Pure joy! 😊✨.”

Reacting to her singing, Anupam Kher wrote, “Beautiful!!” “Wah wah,” commented Hardy Sandhu. Simi Garewal said, “Superb!! I wish I could sing like this!!.” Famous Television young actress Ruhanika Dhawan said, “So so damn good.” At the same time, many other celebrities shared their opinion. Also, many users shared their fondness through emoticons. She enjoys a huge fandom that keeps her engaged with her fans.

