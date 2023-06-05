Parineeti Chopra's emotional note for father after marriage melts internet

Parineeti Chopra is one of the cutest and most desirable actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress made her debut way back in the Hindi film industry in the year 2012 and well, from there onwards, there was simply no looking back for her in the industry and how. With every passing year, she kept working hard immensely hard from end to achieve new milestones and we truly love all of it. Not many are certainly aware of the fact that before becoming an actress, Parineeti had also worked as a famous publicist in the media and entertainment industry in Mumbai for Yash Raj Films. Her growth in the industry has been quite sensational and phenomenal and no wonder, her fans and admirers are quite literally proud of everything that she brings to the table.

Off-late, Parineeti Chopra has been in the news and limelight quite often. For the unversed, she’s been linked to AAP MP Raghav Chadha and after some time, both of them got engaged in a private and intimate ceremony in presence of close family and friends. Speculations started soon after both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav were spotted for multiple meal outings. The two of them were spotted frequently. From going out for meal outings to enjoying IPL games together, we have seen them do it all and how. Their engagement snaps were indeed very pretty and we loved it. Just when we perhaps thought that we have seen it all, we see Parineeti share new unseen snaps that we can’t stop loving. In her latest post, Parineeti has dedicated a special message to her dear father who seems visibly happy and emotional at the same time with the kind of movement that has happened from her end and well, we love it. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

