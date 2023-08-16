ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra's Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch

Parineeti Chopra is a famous star in Bollywood. The diva shared a BTS video of herself after and before every scene while shooting. And this video will undoubtedly make you laugh

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 01:15:45
Parineeti Chopra's Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch 821192

Parineeti Chopra is a heartthrob of Bollywood. The diva recently got engaged and buzzed over the internet for days. The actress is a social media bug who constantly shares things with her fans. And this time, the actress shared a fan edit on her Instagram story. This video will undoubtedly make you laugh. Let’s check it out

Parineeti Chopra Before And After Scene

The fan edit is shared on Parineeti Chopra’s fan account name @parineetichopra.german. In the video, Parineeti Chopra is sometimes seen fighting, crying, moody, quirky, and messing with people. This video is a whole mood, and one cannot get enough of the actress’s adorable expressions. Initially, she said, “It’s a very serious scene, so I’m getting into the mood.”

The user shared the video with the caption, “How many times do you watch this video? Me: Yes!” Undoubtedly you would have already watched the video more than just once. The actress shared the video on her profile with a laughing emoji.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “That much seriousness I also want in life ??????best @parineetichopra our inspiration.” The other said, “the seriousness in life.” In comparison, many others shared their views through emoticons.

So did you enjoy watching Parineeti Chopra’s after and before scene energy? Share your views in the comments section below. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

