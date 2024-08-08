[Photos] Vaani Kapoor Wows Raashii Khanna With Her Striking Appearance In A Backless Yellow Gown

Vaani Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming movie “Khel Khel Mein.” She actively participates in press conferences, promotes the movie online, and appears on reality shows. The lead actors of “Khel Khel Mein” were seen promoting their movie on the reality show “Laughter Chef Unlimited.” This trend of Bollywood stars visiting reality shows for movie promotions is gaining popularity due to the high viewership and audience attraction. She posted her photos wearing a yellow backless dress on Instagram.

Vaani Kapoor’s Yellow Backless Gown-

Taking to her Instagram post, Vaani Kapoor stuns in a western look for the photoshoot. The outfit features a backless gown designed to perfection, highlighting Vaani Kapoor’s stunning physique and radiant beauty. The gown features delicate details with a halter, deep sweetheart neck, and flowing floor-length pleated silhouette that adds a touch of sophistication and charm. The bright yellow color complemented her skin tone and made a bold fashion statement, ensuring all eyes were on her.

Hairstyle and Accessories for Gown

Vaani kept her styling minimal yet impactful, allowing the gown to take center stage. The actress wore a low ponytail with loose bangs, adding to the ethereal look. Vaani chose delicate pieces for accessories that enhanced the gown’s elegance without overpowering it. A pair of silver ear studs were all she needed to complete her look, proving that sometimes less is more. She opted for subtle makeup focusing on glowing skin, peach glossy lips, and a hint of shimmer on the face.

As soon as Vaani Kapoor shared photos on Instagram, her industry friend Raashii Khanna turned to her post to praise her beauty and called her “Pretty Woman” with a kiss emoji.

