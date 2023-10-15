Raashi Khanna Gets Candid With Kajal Aggarwal And Her Son Neil Kitchlu, Photos Go Viral

If Raashi Khanna‘s latest Instagram photos won’t make you awestruck, then what will? The actress recently had a great time at Kajal Aggarwal’s home as she spent time with her little baby Neil Kitchlu and her pet dog. These beautiful and adorable pictures are going viral on the internet. Let’s check it out.

Raashi Khanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Neil Kitchlu’s Viral Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashi gives a sneak peek into her adorable moments with Kajal and Neil. The actress gets candid as she poses, hugging each other for the camera. This squad of three was all smiles as they clicked pictures. In the next photo, Raashi Khanna plays with Kajal Aggarwal’s little boy, Neil Kitchlu, and her pet dog with the car and other vehicles.

This fun trio was playing with toys on the floor and with the visuals, it’s clear that Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi and Neil had a great time together. Sharing these photos, Raashi wrote, “So grateful for today.! And so happy to have finally met this bundle of joy Neil.! @kajalaggarwalofficial.”

Reacting to these beautiful photos, Kajal Aggarwal, in the comments, said, “You lovely, radiant, authentic, beautiful, divine girl with the most positive energy so happy to have finally hung out! The kids are fully in love with you.”

While Raashi, in reply, wrote, “@kajalaggarwalofficial aww… Kajal, that is so sweet…! And the feelings are mutual lots and lots of love back to you!!.”

Did you like these viral photos of the squad of three? Let us know in the comments box.