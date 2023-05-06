Rakul Preet Singh has an important message for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, find out

A big update came yesterday from the Indian film industry about the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Post the update, Rakul Preet Singh has shared a message for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff from her end

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The last few years have been quite amazing and phenomenal for the actress on a professional level and we truly love it and how. Her swag and charm know no limits and well, that’s why, come what may, she always manages to get love and attention from her loyal legion of fans in the easiest way possible and how. In all these years, Rakul Preet Singh has worked immensely hard in order to create and carve out a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. After having started her career in the South regional entertainment industry, Rakul Preet Singh ensured that with her smartness and hard work, she makes it big in B-Town as well.

Check out what message Rakul Preet Singh has shared from her end for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff:

As far as the Hindi entertainment industry is concerned ladies and gentlemen, two individuals with whom Rakul Preet Singh has always had a fantastic equation are Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Well, talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the two of them are coming together in a movie for the first time in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Soon after the announcement of the release of the movie, Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media handle to share a special message for the two stars. She revealed that she’s waiting for the magic that they will unfold on the screen very soon. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as Rakul Preet Singh is concerned, she will next be seen in Indian 2 movie alongside the amazing Kamal Haasan.