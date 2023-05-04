ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh inspires with incredible workout, Kajal Aggarwal melts internet with eye makeup

Check out the latest social media activities involving Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. While Rakul Preet Singh is currently impressing people with her tricep workout swag, Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand is killing it with her eye makeup fashion

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
04 May,2023 15:19:24
Rakul Preet Singh inspires with incredible workout, Kajal Aggarwal melts internet with eye makeup

Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have over the years grabbed tremendous amount of success and fame as professional artistes and well, that’s what we truly love the most about them. The best thing about them is that they don’t believe in setting limits for themselves. Well, that’s why, despite having been popular and successful artistes in the South regional entertainment industry, they decided to work their way to the top in Hindi movie entertainment space as well. Both of them are loved and immensely regarded by their fans all over the country and we love it.

Check out the latest social media activities involving Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh:

Both Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are extremely active on social media and henceforth, we truly love all their posts. So, what’s the latest happening at their end? While Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her hard tricep workout regime, Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, is melting hearts with her eye make-up swag and well, seeing the same, we are truly crushing and falling in love. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

Rakul Preet Singh inspires with incredible workout, Kajal Aggarwal melts internet with eye makeup 804003

Work Front:

While an update around Kajal Aggarwal’s upcoming project is all set to come very soon, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 project alongside the amazing veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Are you all looking forward? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

