Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi stab hearts in see-through floral sarees, come check out

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to stylish vogue moments. Well, let's check out how they manage to slay in see-through floral sarees like a pro

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Oct,2023 02:20:12
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi stab hearts in see-through floral sarees, come check out 809376

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi are three of the most admired and loved actresses and artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Coincidentally, all three of them started their career for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry befor eventually making it big in B-Town and well, we are truly proud of them. While Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal have done an impeccable job during their tenure in the South regional entertainment industry, Nora Fatehi has been simply phenomenal and sensational right from her debut in B-Town in the year 2018 and well, be it her songs and music videos or her movies, she’s been doing great and wonderfully for herself everywhere. Their social media games are lit as well and well, we genuinely can’t stop admiring them ever for real.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi are stabbing hearts in their floral see-through sarees:

Their social media aka Instagram games are lit for real and well, that’s why, whenever they share new and captivating photos, videos and reels on their social media handles, it is nothing less than a visual delight and happiness for their fans all over the fans. As far as the vogue police is concerned, we have seen it on numerous occasions that Rakul, Kajal and Nora Fatehi, all three of them manage to burn the style game and oomph quotient with precision and perfection. Well, this time, we have a bit of a throwback twist for you all. In the photos that we are going to show you all over here, we are giving you a visual delight by giving you an opportunity to make you admire Rakul, Kajal and Nora, all in their stunning floral see-through sarees. Well, in case you have missed watching the same in the past, here you go –

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi stab hearts in see-through floral sarees, come check out 809373

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi stab hearts in see-through floral sarees, come check out 809374

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi stab hearts in see-through floral sarees, come check out 809375

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagavanth Kesari Promotions: Kajal Aggarwal jams with director Anil Ravipudi [Video] 859597
Bhagavanth Kesari Promotions: Kajal Aggarwal jams with director Anil Ravipudi [Video]
Party Wear Sarees: Rakul Preet Singh, Srinidhi Shetty & Hansika Motwani’s ‘wrap n roll’ edition 859511
Party Wear Sarees: Rakul Preet Singh, Srinidhi Shetty & Hansika Motwani’s ‘wrap n roll’ edition
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set 859017
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set
Wedding Gown For Women: Fashion cues from Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet & Hansika Motwani 858729
Wedding Gown For Women: Fashion cues from Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet & Hansika Motwani
'Big News' Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More 858425
‘Big News’ Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More

Latest Stories

Ashnoor Kaur’s candid selfies are leaving fans in awe; check out 850417
Ashnoor Kaur’s candid selfies are leaving fans in awe; check out
Hansika Motwani’s casual couture is all quirky and fun 809366
Hansika Motwani’s casual couture is all quirky and fun
B-town celebs spotted in style! Ft. Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy & Shraddha Kapoor [Photos] 859547
B-town celebs spotted in style! Ft. Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy & Shraddha Kapoor [Photos]
Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress 859620
Sister Slayage! Kriti Sanon ups glam in blazer and stockings, Nupur blooms in yellow flare dress
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta saved in Israel conflict, says 'I am absolutely convinced now...' 859717
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta saved in Israel conflict, says ‘I am absolutely convinced now…’
India triumphs over Australia with six wickets to spare in World Cup 2023 859716
India triumphs over Australia with six wickets to spare in World Cup 2023
Read Latest News