Rakul Preet Singh's irresistible craving for Salmon and mango avocado (see yummy snap)

Check out how much Rakul Preet Singh is a sucker for Salmon and mango avocado. The actress has been enjoying a successful spree in the industry off-late and no wonder, she gets all the appreciation

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular and talented actresses that we currently have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the industry for a long time and well, with every passing year, she kept getting bigger and better in terms of success and fandom. Just like some of her other contemporaries, Rakul Preet Singh too achieved incredible amount of success like a true professional in the entertainment industry before swiftly moving her way to the top in the Hindi film fraternity. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, come what may, they simply don’t shy away from showing their support to her.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh is relishing her yummy Salmon and mango avocado:

While we all know quite well for a fact that Rakul Preet Singh takes her diet incredibly seriously, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that her diet and fitness aka workout routine is the exact reason behind her looking the way she does. Her diet might be completely different. However, whenever she gets time away from her busy schedule, she loves to enjoy yummy food. Well, by yummy food, we mean delicious cooked Salmon and mango avocado in her case. Want to check out how the dish looks? See below folks –

Work Front:

The ‘Chhatriwali’ and ‘Doctor G’ actress will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan followed by a few unannounced projects. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com