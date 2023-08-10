Rani Chatterjee Meets Her Favorite Standup Comedian; Find Who?

Rani Chatterjee, the stunning diva, has carved her niche in the Bhojpuri entertainment business with her astonishing performance on screen. She is known for her acting and dancing skills while her fashion makes her fans go swoon. Like many of us, she also likes to watch standup comedy as she met her favorite comedian recently. Let’s find out who?

Rani Chatterjee’s Favorite Standup Comedian

Taking to Instagram, Rani Chatterjee shared her excitement to meet her favorite comedian. She posed with the famous multi-talented comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the images, she can be seen wearing an olive green turtle neck cropped sweatshirt with matching joggers. Her sleek open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and bold lips rounded her casual look.

On the other, Munawar Faruqui also chose a casual look in a plain purple t-shirt with loose black pants. The duo smiled at the picture. Excited Rani Chatterjee, in her caption, wrote, “Finally with my favourite.” She expressed her happiness and vibes in her caption.

Munawar Faruqui is a renowned standup comedian, rapper, and shayar. People are fans of his amazing shayaris, songs, and comedy. He has 5.7 million followers on his Instagram profile. In comparison, Rani Chatterjee is a star in the Bhojpuri world and has millions of followers on her profile. Both of them impressed the audience with their performance.

Are you also a fan of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui? Please drop your answer in the comments box.