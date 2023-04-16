Ileana D’Cruz is a multi-talented Indian actress who has also garnered immense popularity as a social media star, boasting a massive and loyal fan base. With her stunning looks and enchanting smile, she has captivated the hearts of countless admirers, while her impressive performances on the big screen have cemented her status as a beloved and iconic figure in the entertainment industry.

Unseen pictures of Ileana D’Cruz from her early days

The video showcases some of her rarest-ever moments. From childhood moments to candid snaps, we can see how simple the Barfi actress has always been. And she continues to be so. She was recently seen in the music video Sab Gazab, where she collaborated with Badshah.

Ileana D’Cruz is a vocal advocate for body positivity and self-love. She uses her social media platforms to spread positivity and encourage people to embrace their bodies just as they are. In a world that often promotes unrealistic beauty standards, Ileana has been refreshingly honest about her struggles with body image. She has spoken about the importance of accepting oneself without judgement or criticism.

Work Front

Ileana D’Cruz kick-started her acting journey with the Telugu film “Devadasu” in 2006, and was duly honored with the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her remarkable performance in the film. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in “Barfi!” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra and won critical acclaim for her splendid acting skills.

Ileana has since starred in several notable Bollywood movies, including “Main Tera Hero,” “Rustom,” “Mubarakan,” and “Pagalpanti,” all of which have further established her credentials as an accomplished actress. She has also made her mark in Tamil cinema, appearing in films such as “Nanban” and “Raid.”