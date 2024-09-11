Relatability in the script of Binny and Family attracted me towards it: Rajesh Kumar

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who is part of the film Binny and Family, says that the film offers valuable insights to all generations. He adds that the film has a unique take on relationships that people will love.

Says Rajesh, “The uniqueness of Binny and Family lies in its portrayal of the relationship between a grandfather and granddaughter, which is quite rare in films. This generational dynamic adds a unique touch to the story. The film addresses themes that are relevant and relatable across different generations. It’s a story full of emotions and unfolds in a way that feels like a familiar tale from every household.”

Rajesh who has had a fruitful association with TV with notable characters in the shows Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwaale, Chintu Chinky aur Badi Si Ek Love Story etc, says, “My character is more of a balancing act, striving to bridge the gap between the older and younger generations. Rather than aligning strictly with one side, I focus on fostering communication and understanding between them. It’s about managing the dynamics and encouraging dialogue rather than living in isolation.”

Talking about what got him on board, he says, “What attracted me to the script was its relatability. The story mirrors real-life family dynamics, making it easy for audiences to connect with. It also aligns with my personality, allowing me to portray a character that feels genuine and relatable.”

He adds, “Working with the cast was truly memorable. I had the pleasure of working with talented actors like Pankaj ji, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar. The experience felt like being part of a real family, and the interactions on set were both enjoyable and enriching.”

The actor says that it is a film that is relevant today. “Binny and Family is contemporary and reflects modern-day family dynamics, though the themes are timeless. The role required me to balance different dialects and cultural nuances, which added a unique challenge. Unlike previous roles, this character had to navigate complex family interactions with a mix of humour and empathy.”