Salaar: Prabhas unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster, pens heartfelt birthday note

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 41st birthday with a special surprise from his co-star Prabhas. The highly anticipated movie 'Salaar' marked the occasion by unveiling its first look poster on the 16th of October

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Oct,2023 19:30:39
credit: Prabhas Instagram

Tollywood’s celebrated actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 41st birthday with a special surprise from his co-star Prabhas. The highly anticipated movie ‘Salaar’ marked the occasion by unveiling its first look poster on the 16th of October. Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work on ‘KGF,’ this action-packed film has been generating a buzz in the entertainment industry.

The first look poster revealed Prithviraj Sukumaran in a striking appearance, creating excitement among fans. ‘Salaar,’ featuring Prabhas in the lead role, is set to hit theatres on December 22. The poster is making sensations all across the internet, given Prithviraj’s intense look in his avatar in the poster.

Check out poster:

Salaar: Prabhas unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster, pens heartfelt birthday note 861787

This film has been much awaited by fans, especially those who have been eager to see Prabhas in action again following the anticipation surrounding ‘Adipurush.’ Originally scheduled for release on September 28, the filmmakers decided to postpone it briefly to ensure the post-production work is finely tuned. Speaking of Adipurush, the film got a lot of criticisms given its poor VFX work.

In a heartfelt birthday message, Prabhas extended his warm wishes to Prithviraj Sukumaran, describing him as a “true gentleman in every sense.” The birthday surprise and the unveiling of the first look poster added a special touch to Prithviraj’s birthday celebrations. Fans across social media platforms flooded the internet with their birthday wishes for the actor, making it a memorable day for him.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

