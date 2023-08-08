ADVERTISEMENT
Samara is my entry and kick-start into Malayalam Cinema: Veer Aryan

Veer Aryan the talented actor makes his debut in the Malayalam space with the film Samara which is directed by Charles Joseph. Here is Veer talking about his role in the film and on the big debut.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 11:35:58
Actor Veer Aryan who debuted in Bollywood with Hey Bro is now looking forward to his debut in Malayalam cinema with the suspense thriller film Samara. The film has Rehman, Bharath Srinivasan, Viviya Santh and others playing central roles.

Says Veer, “The movie is in a suspense-based thriller space. There are many special characters in the film. It is essentially about a deadly mission which needs to be uncovered.”

Talking briefly on his character in the film, Veer states, “My character is a pivotal one that gets featured in the film. The Director and marketing team has asked me to speak less about the film. All I can say is that I am getting introduced to Malayalam cinema through Samara. I am totally looking forward to it. I have been seeing wonderful projects being made in Malayalam. I have always wanted to be a part of it. This is my entry and my kick-start to Malayalam space. This character makes me feel happy. It has given me great scope to display my acting prowess.”

“I have a couple of scenes with Rehman Sir. We have shot mostly in Manali and up North. It was quite a fun experience. All of us were lodged in different hotels. We used to meet on the set. Charles Joseph is the Director of the film. He had a great vision of the plot and had a new perspective as this is also his first film. He was very clear about the plotting of the sequences and moving in a non-linear pattern was a big challenge,” Veer adds.

“Samara is very special to me. It is my Malayalam film debut. I am working with the new Director. The energy that we together produced on set was simply superb. This is my stepping stone into Malayalam cinema. I want to work with the biggest actors. I want to have films with Mohanlal Sir, Mammooty Sir and all the other stalwarts in Malayalam cinema. I am truly hoping that the film does well.”

Samara releases in theatres on 11 August.

Best of luck, Veer!!

