Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos]

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 06:00:21
Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862362
credit: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

In the world of fashion and elegance, Sanjana Sanghi has consistently proven herself to be a living work of art. Recently, the Bollywood actress turned heads as she graced the spotlight in an exquisite ivory silk embroidered lehenga design. Her choice of attire wasn’t just a statement; it was a captivating masterpiece, embodying grace, style, and a touch of regal charm. The photos of her in this stunning ensemble have set the fashion world abuzz and reinforced her status as a true fashion icon.

Decoding Sanjana Sanghi’s look

Sanjana’s show-stopping lehenga was a toast to the harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity. The intricate golden embroidery on an ivory canvas created a mesmerizing visual contrast, making the ensemble an artful masterpiece. The lehenga’s skirt, adorned with delicate tree motifs and exquisite scalloped borders, was a labour of love and craftsmanship, representing the rich heritage of Indian attire. Her cropped blouse featured a plunging neckline and stylish short sleeves, with tassels gracefully swaying along the hemline and sleeves, adding an extra layer of allure to the actress’s overall appearance.

As Sanjana gracefully draped the dupatta over her head, she effortlessly exuded the regal image of an Indian princess. Every detail of her attire was carefully curated to perfection, and her choice of jewellery was no exception. Adorning herself with a traditional necklace, matching earrings, golden bangles, and rings on each hand, she bestowed a touch of royal elegance upon her already opulent look. Her hair, meticulously styled in elegant curls, and her immaculate makeup, which featured lustrous peach-toned lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, gracefully fluttering lashes, and generous highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones, completed the picture of a fashion icon at the zenith of her art. Sanjana’s appearance at the Glitterati bridal collection showcase was a stunning testament to the timeless charm of Indian fashion and her own status as a style inspiration.

Check out photos:

Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862359

Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862360

Sanjana Sanghi is living work of art in ivory silk embroidered lehenga design [Photos] 862361

Are you loving Sanjana’s traditional look in this lehenga? Let us know in the comments below.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

