Sara Ali Khan blows a kiss to Vicky Kaushal, see what happened next

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal showcased their candid and endearing sides at the music launch of their highly upcoming film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," held on Wednesday

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 05:54:42
The electrifying duo of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal showcased their candid and endearing sides at the music launch of their highly anticipated film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” held on Wednesday. Sara has now shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her all candidly dancing with Vicky Kaushal on stage.

Sara Ali Khan shares video

Sara exuded radiant charm in a vibrant pink festive ensemble, while Vicky exuded timeless elegance in a classic black attire, perfectly complementing each other’s style. With infectious smiles and an undeniable chemistry, the lead pair struck delightful poses together, encapsulating the excitement surrounding their first-ever collaboration. Adding an extra dash of charm to the event, Sara and Vicky couldn’t resist grooving to the mesmerizing tunes of their film, creating a lively and memorable atmosphere. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” anticipating an extraordinary cinematic experience brought to life by this dynamic pair.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “You got it right ✅💁🏻‍♀️That was a bite 🦷😁 But it’s all allowed in love and fight 🙅🏻‍♀️💞 So this is me with Mr Height”

Check it out-

Reactions

One wrote, “Namaste darshakon jesa k AP dekh rhe h Sara aur vikki apni movie k promotion kar rahe hain”

Another wrote, “Mr Height looks good with our Miss Shorty 😂😂😂 Kapu and Somya for the win 🙌🏻”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

