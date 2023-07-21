ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics

Sara Ali Khan embarks on a beautiful escapade to Sonamarg, radiating her unique sense of style. The Bollywood starlet dons a chic black hoodie adorned with stylish graphic work, paired elegantly with matching black leggings

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 10:00:34
Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835464

Sara Ali Khan embarks on a beautiful escapade to Sonamarg, radiating her unique sense of style. The Bollywood starlet dons a chic black hoodie adorned with stylish graphic work, paired elegantly with matching black leggings. Embracing her natural beauty, she opts for a makeup-free look, enhancing her charm amidst the breathtaking greens and majestic mountains.

Beyond her captivating fashion, Sara Ali Khan is renowned for her versatility and exceptional work on the silver screen. From her captivating debut in the romantic drama “Kedarnath” to her infectious charisma in the blockbuster “Simmba,” she has captivated audiences with her impressive acting prowess. Each new project showcases her talent, solidifying her position as a rising star in Bollywood.

As she immerses herself in the beauty of Sonamarg, Sara’s carefree spirit and adventurous nature shine brightly. Whether she graces the screen with her compelling performances or explores the enchanting landscapes of Sonamarg, Sara Ali Khan exudes joy and enthusiasm. Her radiant presence continues to charm fans and sets her on a promising trajectory in the world of entertainment.

Here take a look-

Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835460

Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835461

Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835462

Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835463

Sonamarg’s beauty

Nestled in the breathtaking Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg beckons travelers with its unparalleled beauty and serenity. This mesmerizing hill station, often referred to as the “Meadow of Gold,” boasts an enchanting landscape that leaves visitors in awe of nature’s grandeur.

With snow-capped peaks, lush green meadows, and crystal-clear streams, Sonamarg offers a picturesque canvas that seems straight out of a fairy tale. The verdant valleys, adorned with colorful wildflowers, create a surreal ambiance that rejuvenates the soul.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sara Ali Khan is the sunkissed white swan in chikankari salwar suit, see pics 833479
Sara Ali Khan is the sunkissed white swan in chikankari salwar suit, see pics
Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan enjoys an auto ride in the town, netizens say ‘Saram karo kahi pe…’ 831945
Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan enjoys an auto ride in the town, netizens say ‘Saram karo kahi pe…’
Sara Ali Khan Goes Green In New Way; Find Out 824002
Sara Ali Khan Goes Green In New Way; Find Out
Anurag Basu's Anthology 'Metro... In Dino' to hit screens on Good Friday 2024 822901
Anurag Basu’s Anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’ to hit screens on Good Friday 2024
Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read 822707
Sara Ali Khan hits back at trolls opens up on why she visits temples, read
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi 822440
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Latest Stories
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics 835394
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it” 835387
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”
Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cozy Early Morning Vibe 835350
Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Cozy Early Morning Vibe
Rakul Preet Singh looks 'pink-tastic' in embellished skirt and blouse 835353
Rakul Preet Singh looks ‘pink-tastic’ in embellished skirt and blouse
Anushka Sen's Fun Selfie With Team Is Adorable; See Here 835343
Anushka Sen’s Fun Selfie With Team Is Adorable; See Here
Read Latest News