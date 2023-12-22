Sara Ali Khan kicks off Christmas celebrations in Winter Wonderland, London

Spreading festive cheer across social media, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently kicked off her Christmas celebrations in the enchanting Winter Wonderland of London, sharing delightful moments with her followers. And we are in absolute love with the gorgeous moments.

Sara Ali Khan drops candid moment from Winter Wonderland

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of pictures straight from her explore of Winter Wonderland, London. The actress has time and again expressed her love for the gorgeous London city and her family too. Given that, the actress is currently celebrating the Christmas vibes in London, Winter Wonderland. What we also loved is her quirky style she put up with. In the photo we see Sara wearing a stylish graphic printed white trench coat topped on all black warm layers, cross bag and stylish sneakers.

Winter Wonderland during Christmas is the best

Winter Wonderland in London is extra special during Christmas, and here’s why it’s the best time to visit. The whole city gets into the holiday mood, and Hyde Park turns into a magical place. You can hear people singing carols, smell the yummy roasted chestnuts, and see families and friends having a great time. There are cool things to check out, like the Ice Kingdom, where everything is made of ice, a fun ice rink, and a lively Christmas market with handmade gifts. Don’t forget the big wheel giving awesome views of the festive fun. Everywhere you look, there are pretty lights, fun shows, and a happy atmosphere. Winter Wonderland is like stepping into a Christmas fairy tale, making it the perfect spot to feel the joy and magic of the season.