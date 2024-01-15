Sargun Mehta Unveils Release Date Of Her Upcoming Film ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ With Gippy Grewal

Sargun Mehta is a well-known Indian actress. After successfully impressing the audience with her television appearance, the diva has often captured attention for her acting skills in the Punjabi entertainment world. She has featured in films like Moh, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, and Nigah Marda Ayi Ve. And now she is all set to impress with another Punjabi film alongside Gippy Grewal.

Sargun Mehta’s New Punjabi Film

On Sunday evening, Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video unveiling the film’s release date. She captioned her post, “JATT NUU CHUDAIL TAKRI 👻👻15th MARCH in THEATRES near you. Poster OUT SOON.”

This romantic comedy is another roller coaster ride. Sargun Mehta announced this collaboration last year in March and released the film’s first poster in September.

However, in the shared video, Sargun Mehta can be seen wearing a beautiful red salwar suit embellished with intricate golden embroidery. She styles her look with king earrings and kadas. Her smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and black bindi complete her appearance. Throughout the video, she makes us fall for her through her charming personality and charismatic smile. We also get to see a short glimpse of Gippy Grewal. And we can’t wait for another hilarious ride.

Are you guys excited for Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal’s upcoming film? Drop your views in the comments section.