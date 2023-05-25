Scoop: Parineeti Chopra all set to grace Delhi Times Fashion Week

Parineeti Chopra shares an exclusive video on her Instagram stories, announcing that she is all set to embrace Delhi Times Fashion Week, check out below to see what she has to say

Parineeti Chopra, the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, never fails to make a stylish statement with her impeccable sense of fashion. From red carpet events to casual outings, she effortlessly combines trends with her own unique flair, creating awe-inspiring looks that leave fashion enthusiasts in awe.

And now she is set again to give us another round of awes as she gets all geared to embrace the Delhi Times Fashion Week.

Parineeti Chopra to embrace Delhi Times Fashion Week

Parineeti Chopra taking to her Instagram stories, said, “Hello everyone. I’m Parineeti Chopra and I’m thrilled to announce that I will be walking the ramp for Marks and Spencer at the upcoming Delhi Times Fashion Week on the 26th of May at 8:00 PM. I’m really, really excited about this collaboration and I can’t wait to see you all at the Delhi Times Fashion Week.”

In the video, we can see her wearing a stylish black blazer suit. She topped it on her formal white shirt. She completed the look with her sleek blonde straight hair and minimal makeup look.

Work Front

After her debut in the film “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl,” Parineeti quickly gained recognition for her exceptional talent, earning accolades for her portrayal of relatable and vibrant characters. She has demonstrated her versatility by seamlessly transitioning between genres, ranging from romantic comedies like “Hasee Toh Phasee” and “Shuddh Desi Romance” to intense dramas like “Ishaqzaade” and “The Girl on the Train.”

Parineeti’s ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. Her performances have struck a chord with audiences, captivating them with her emotional range and impeccable delivery of dialogues.

In addition to her acting skills, Parineeti has also ventured into singing, showcasing her melodious voice in films like “Meri Pyaari Bindu.” This multi-talented approach further showcases her artistic versatility and adds to her appeal as an entertainer.

As Parineeti Chopra continues to evolve as an actress, her dedication to her craft and commitment to exploring diverse roles are evident. With an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including films like “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and “Animal.”