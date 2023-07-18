ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram

Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, politician Raghav Chadha, who recently exchanged engagement vows in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13, are currently in the midst of wedding preparations.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Jul,2023 01:05:53
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, politician Raghav Chadha, who recently exchanged engagement vows in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13, are currently in the midst of wedding preparations. While the couple is expected to tie the knot in October this year, they have yet to finalize a venue for their special day. Amidst the speculation surrounding their wedding receptions, we have received exclusive information that contradicts previous reports of two receptions in Chandigarh and Mumbai. Instead, the couple is contemplating hosting a grand reception in the bustling city of Gurugram.

According to insiders, the parents of the soon-to-be-married couple, namely Pawan Chopra, Reena Chopra, Sunil Chadha, and Alka Chadha, recently visited the hotel for a food tasting session. Originally scheduled for 7:00 pm, the tasting session was later rescheduled to 9:00 pm, causing a buzz of anticipation among the hotel staff, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

Although Parineeti, Raghav, and their families were expected to attend, it was only the parents who arrived at the hotel around 9:45 pm to sample the culinary delights. Reports suggest that a manager, likely representing the couple, had arrived earlier to coordinate the event.

While the absence of Parineeti and Raghav from the food tasting session may have left some disappointed, the families diligently carried out their duties of selecting the reception menu. The decision to potentially host the reception at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel hints at the couple’s inclination to celebrate their special day in a luxurious setting.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

