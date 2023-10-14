Movies | Celebrities

Shanaya Kapoor, Mohanlal Begin 'Vrushabha' 2nd Schedule In Mumbai, Check Out Release Date

Shanaya Kapoor on her Instagram revealed that she has started the 2nd schedule of the upcoming film 'Vrushabha' alongside Mohanlal. Also, the release date will be announced soon.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Oct,2023 14:30:35
Credit: shanaya Kapoor instagram

The stunning Shanaya Kapoor will soon mark her debut in South cinema with ‘Vrushabha’ alongside the legendary Mohanlal. Recently, the actress wrapped up the 1st schedule of the film. And on 13 October, Shanaya announced details about 2nd schedule shoot on her Instagram handle.

Shanaya Kapoor Announces 2ns Schedule.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya Kapoor shares two pictures with the ‘Vrushabha’ group. In the images, she posed with Mohanlal and other cast and crew of the film. All the members posed with a bright smile for the photo.

On the other hand, while sharing these pictures, Shanaya Kapoor, in the caption, revealed that schedule 2 begins on 13th October in Mumbai and will be short over October and November 2023. Further, she also mentioned that the film’s theatrical release date will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Apart from Shanaya, veteran actress Salma Agha’s daughter Zahrah S Khan will also mark her debut with this film. She will play the role of a warrior princess, not just that she will be seen indulging in action scenes.

Shanaya Kapoor will mark her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, in which she will essay the role of Nimrit. In contrast, the film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

