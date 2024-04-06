Movies | Celebrities

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram photo series, which features lovely silhouette moments with her beloved dog.Take a look below.

Shanaya Kapoor is relaxing in a lovely setting. The social media sensation loves to share personal and professional life experiences with her followers. Today, the actress provides a glimpse of her stunning perspective, highlighting a sweet moment with her beloved pet dog.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Silhouette Moments With Her Beloved Pet Dog-

In the breathtaking pictures, the diva enjoys her free time with her beloved pet dog with a beautiful view. Shayana opted for a casual yet comfortable look in a grey strappy, sleeveless, deep U-neckline, crop plain top, and light grey high-waisted pants. For her hair, she opted for a messy look with open tresses, and in some pictures, she tied into a messy low bun with few open strands, which added allure to her look. The diva opted for a no-makeup look. She took it to Instagram and shared a series of photos where she could be seen enjoying the sunset with Pablo.

She captioned her post, “sunsets with my pabloooo ❤️.”

Shanaya’s Upcoming Movie Update-

Get ready to be thrilled as Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in Mohanlal’s film ‘Vrushabha’. Directed by Nanda Kishore, this highly anticipated movie is set to release in 2024, simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

What is your reaction to her silhouette moments with her pet dog?