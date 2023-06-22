Shraddha Kapoor Recalls Time When Varun Dhawan Rejected Her

The gorgeous diva Shraddha Kapoor has constantly attracted the media’s attention with her bubbly and amazing personality. She is aging like fine wine. At the same time, she is one of the most eligible bachelors in the town. Undoubtedly you would want to know the girl who has millions of followers had a crush on whom. Well, we found an old interview with the actress talking about her crushes. Let’s check out.

In an interview with Mastiiitv, Shraddha talked about her crushes and who had a crush on her. She appeared for an interview with Rajkumar Rao while promoting her film Stree. She said, “Love at first sight definitely jab mai choti thi hua tha, bahot sare crushes rahe hai.”

Further, she revealed that “Tiger had a crush on me that what he said and I had a crush on Varun aur Varun ne mujhe reject kiya jab mai 6 saal ki thi, 6/7 saal ki thi.” The actor Rajkumar Rao also said, “Jab tum ABCD bolti thi.”

Shraddha had unsuccessful relationships in her life, and now she is not dating anyone. However, her chemistry with her debut hero Aditya Roy Kapoor has always sparked dating rumors. And many of her fans like her paid with the actor. The duo has worked in films Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu.

What’s your reaction? Share in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.