Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe

Showcasing some serious sibling goals, the charismatic duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently set the internet abuzz with their traditional photoshoot. Sara, the Bollywood sensation, took to her Instagram to share snapshots of this delightful escapade where the brother-sister duo effortlessly channelled the timeless charm of the Pataudi lineage. Bedecked in resplendent traditional attire, the pair exuded an enchanting aura that had fans and onlookers alike bewitched.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her wit and humor, couldn’t resist adding her signature quirkiness to the post’s caption. With a dash of humor and a sprinkle of nostalgia, she penned, “Ek Tha Raja 👑 Ek Thi Rani 👸 Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche 💥🥰 That’s it Khatam Kahaani,” leaving her followers in splits.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with utmost demeanour in her beautiful red embellished salwar suit teamed with sleek hair and minimal makeup. While on the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked spectacular in his maroon red stylish kurta set teamed with messy hairdo and stubble beard. Have a look at the pictures below-

For those not in the know, netizens have often playfully remarked that when they gaze upon Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, it’s almost like Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan gave birth to mini-versions of themselves. The striking resemblance between the siblings and their illustrious parents has been a subject of online chatter for quite some time. Sara’s witty caption only added to the merriment, leaving the internet in stitches.