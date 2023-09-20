Movies | Celebrities

Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently set the internet abuzz with their traditional photoshoot. However, Sara’s hilarious caption left internet in splits, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 18:00:21
Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe 853370

Showcasing some serious sibling goals, the charismatic duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan recently set the internet abuzz with their traditional photoshoot. Sara, the Bollywood sensation, took to her Instagram to share snapshots of this delightful escapade where the brother-sister duo effortlessly channelled the timeless charm of the Pataudi lineage. Bedecked in resplendent traditional attire, the pair exuded an enchanting aura that had fans and onlookers alike bewitched.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her wit and humor, couldn’t resist adding her signature quirkiness to the post’s caption. With a dash of humor and a sprinkle of nostalgia, she penned, “Ek Tha Raja 👑 Ek Thi Rani 👸 Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche 💥🥰 That’s it Khatam Kahaani,” leaving her followers in splits.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with utmost demeanour in her beautiful red embellished salwar suit teamed with sleek hair and minimal makeup. While on the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked spectacular in his maroon red stylish kurta set teamed with messy hairdo and stubble beard. Have a look at the pictures below-

Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe 853366

Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe 853367

Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional photoshoot is leaving internet in awe 853368

For those not in the know, netizens have often playfully remarked that when they gaze upon Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, it’s almost like Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan gave birth to mini-versions of themselves. The striking resemblance between the siblings and their illustrious parents has been a subject of online chatter for quite some time. Sara’s witty caption only added to the merriment, leaving the internet in stitches.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors 848920
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors
Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Brother Ibrahim Alia Khan In Quirky Snaps 848402
Sara Ali Khan Gets Candid With Brother Ibrahim Alia Khan In Quirky Snaps
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style 847323
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports] 845504
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports]
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan's 'Flashy' Glamour In Monochrome Set 844349
Sneak Peek Into Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Flashy’ Glamour In Monochrome Set
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish 843278
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish

Latest Stories

How Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set the stage for many Bollywood successes to follow! 853579
How Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ set the stage for many Bollywood successes to follow!
Adorable! Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie [Photos] 853377
Adorable! Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie [Photos]
Fukrey 3 magic is on the rise! Delhi, London, and New York witnessed a huge flash mob by fans 853577
Fukrey 3 magic is on the rise! Delhi, London, and New York witnessed a huge flash mob by fans
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding festivities begin with Ardas Ceremony 853516
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding festivities begin with Ardas Ceremony
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats' 853505
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats’
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room 853501
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room
Read Latest News