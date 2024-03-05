Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Exude Elegance In The latest Traditional Photoshoot. Don’t miss it!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are two adorable people who are now gaining a lot of love and attention from their admirers for all the right reasons. To those unaware, neither of them has a strong background in the entertainment industry. It makes sense, considering that their success in the Hindi film industry has been solely attributed to their perseverance, hard work, and dedication. In 2021, Shershah, Kiara, and Sidharth collaborated, and viewers were enthralled by their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

Furthermore, admirers of Kiara and Sidharth cannot get over their infatuation with them. This couple’s well-known photos from their Instagram account show them loving up to one another while wearing traditional attire, instantly making their admirers happy!

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Traditional Avatar

The Shershah actress looks gorgeous in a multicolored saree. The outfit consists of a pink with gold work embellished U-neckline, a half-sleeved blouse paired with pink and yellow organza fabric, and a gold heavy work border saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted puffed wavy hairstyle. The diva applied simple base makeup with pink matte eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond layered necklace, ear studs, and ring paired with a gold and pink potli bag.

The Indian Police Force actor looks thrilling in an ivory sherwani set. The actor appeared in an ivory round neckline, white buttons featuring gold work embellished full sleeves straight kurta, plain narrow pants, and organza fabric dupatta with gold work border. He paired his outfit with brown mojadi. The duo looks gorgeous as they get captured while they make eye contact.

What is your reaction to Sidharth And Kiara’s traditional photoshoot? Share your views in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.