Sneak Peek Into Making Of Parineeti Chopra's Engagement Dress

Parineeti Chopra is one of the famous stars in Bollywood. She started her journey from Ishqzaade and slowly carved her niche in the business. She has worked with many actors in her life, but she has never dated anyone. While her fans were waiting for her to get together with her dream man, the rumours about her dating politician Raghav Chadha sparked after the duo was snapped together for lunch. And soon, the rumours turned true after her engagement ceremony. In contrast, here, check the making of her roka outfit.

For her engagement ceremony, the actress wore a beautiful soft pink salwar suit crafted by hand. The beautiful look was completed with accessories. Her look was uplifted with minimal makeup and style. She looked like a princess in the outfit. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha donned a matching creamy kurta and pyjama that complimented his looks. The duo grabbed attention with their beauty in simplicity.

The actress shared a video of making process of handwork on her outfit and jutis. Fizzygoblet shares the video with the caption, “A sneak peek into the details of what #Parineeti chose for her engagement ceremony. 💍😍 @parineetichopra.”

Parineeti Chopra engaged with politician Raghav Chadha on 13th May in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

