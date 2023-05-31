Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream

One of the renowned actresses in the Marathi film fraternity, the diva has carved her niche throughout the years. Other than her exceptional acting skills, in real life, she likes to travel and witness new places across the globe. In addition, the diva currently has her best time travelling to new places. Let’s check out.

In the latest shared reel video, Sonalee Kulkarni flaunted her sassy and energetic avatar. The diva enjoyed her time in beautiful scenic places. Initially, she posed like typical Bollywood in a beautiful blue saree and turned around in the green surroundings and silhouette skies. Also, there are many hot air balloons in the sky, adding a perfect cinematic vibe.

In her next look, she donned a black lace paired with a black hat and attractive makeup. She posed sleeping on the rooftops of a mountain in Turkey. While the wide-angle feature a breathtaking view from the mountain. Isn’t this gorgeous place making you plan a trip there soon? In addition, the way Sonalee is having fun is just like a dream. The actress also shared that she is enjoying high-definition dreams. And in the caption wrote, “Living a dream in high definition.” The diva always amazes her fan with something unexpected and beautiful.

Do you feel like going to that beautiful place? stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com