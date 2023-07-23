ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha is a fashionista. Her style has always captivated her fans. Check out her new camouflaged look with nature in the latest Instagram pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 00:05:34
Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836196

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the fashion enthusiasts in Bollywood. She often comes up with a new experimenting style that grabs our attention. Yet again, the diva impresses her fans with her new camouflage look with the nature in green ruffle ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Camouflage Look

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram in green. She wore a green strapless ruffle gown that camouflaged with the surrounding nature. The printed shade green dress beautifully blended with nature. Her long tear-drop gold earrings, gold bracelets, and bangles rounded her accessorizing.

Sonakshi Sinha looked glowing in rosy blushed cheeks, basic eye makeup, and pink lips with her hair open. She posed amidst the greenery flaunting her fine curves. The diva is aging like a fine wine. At the same time, the green strappy flats added to her green look. She posed for the latest photoshoot for the Global Spa magazine cover page.

Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836192

Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836193

Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836194

Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble 836195

Sonakshi Sinha has millions of followers on her Instagram profile who follows her fashion and styling sense. Her regular dump keeps her fans engaged with her fans.

The 36-years-old Sonakshi has been part of blockbuster films and shows like Dahaad, Heeramandi, Dabaang, Double XL, Rowdy Rathore, Lingaa, Son Of Sardaar, Akira, Lootera, Kalank, and many others.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s camouflage green look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

