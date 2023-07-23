Sonakshi Sinha camouflages with nature in green ruffle ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the fashion enthusiasts in Bollywood. She often comes up with a new experimenting style that grabs our attention. Yet again, the diva impresses her fans with her new camouflage look with the nature in green ruffle ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Camouflage Look

The diva shared new pictures on her Instagram in green. She wore a green strapless ruffle gown that camouflaged with the surrounding nature. The printed shade green dress beautifully blended with nature. Her long tear-drop gold earrings, gold bracelets, and bangles rounded her accessorizing.

Sonakshi Sinha looked glowing in rosy blushed cheeks, basic eye makeup, and pink lips with her hair open. She posed amidst the greenery flaunting her fine curves. The diva is aging like a fine wine. At the same time, the green strappy flats added to her green look. She posed for the latest photoshoot for the Global Spa magazine cover page.

Sonakshi Sinha has millions of followers on her Instagram profile who follows her fashion and styling sense. Her regular dump keeps her fans engaged with her fans.

The 36-years-old Sonakshi has been part of blockbuster films and shows like Dahaad, Heeramandi, Dabaang, Double XL, Rowdy Rathore, Lingaa, Son Of Sardaar, Akira, Lootera, Kalank, and many others.

