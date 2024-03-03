Sonakshi Sinha Looks Divine In Multi-colored Sharara Suit For Promotional Look; Check Now!

Sonakshi Sinha is among the Hindi film industry’s most respected and adored actors and entertainers. From her 2010 acting debut, the actress has consistently completed ten successful years in the entertainment business. She’s killing it these days with her endless wardrobe choices, and we adore her for it. Sonakshi’s impeccable sense of style is no surprise since we adore everything she does in the fashion world. Sonakshi nailed the style and looked like a boss. She is well-known for making news with her daring and intimidating appearances. This stunning actress pulls off every look like an expert. Her wardrobe quickly becomes the newest fashion.

Today’s post, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture series on Instagram in a multi-colored Sharara suit. Have a look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Royal Look

The Double XL actress looked regal in a multi-colored Sharara suit and shared a picture series on Instagram. The diva wore a pink, gold, and blue heavy embroidered work embellished U-neckline, full sleeves, straight side cuts, short-length kurta, matching flared floor-length pants, and sheer dupatta. The outfit is from the Rimple And Harpreet fashion label. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle with tucked yellow roses. The diva opted for glam makeup with heavy black eyes, highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond necklace, ear studs, and diamond and red stone rings. She also shared pictures of her team members wearing ethnic clothing.

Sonakshi Sinha looks ethereal in a sharara suit, doesn’t she? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.