Movies | Releases

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again mesmerized audiences with the release of the next track, 'Tilasmi Bahein,' from his highly anticipated global series, 'Heeramandi,' set to exclusively stream on Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again mesmerized audiences with the release of the next track, ‘Tilasmi Bahein,’ from his highly anticipated global series, ‘Heeramandi,’ set to exclusively stream on Netflix. Featuring the enigmatic Sonakshi Sinha in a never-seen-before avatar, the track introduces a new dimension to the narrative with its electrifying jazz composition, pulsating with energy and rhythm.

At the heart of this musical extravaganza is Sonakshi Sinha, whose portrayal of the character Fareedan embodies a carefree spirit and infectious charm that is bound to captivate audiences. Described as her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi channels Fareedan’s uninhibited freedom with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades.

In “Tilasmi Bahein,” Sonakshi Sinha radiates lavishing beauty unlike anything seen before, marking a significant milestone in her artistic journey. Much like how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction has been a turning point in the careers of many artists, this track serves as a showcase of Sonakshi’s versatile artistry under Bhansali’s guidance.

The launch of ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ was nothing short of grandeur, reminiscent of Bhansali’s cinematic opulence. Sonakshi Sinha, turned into Bhansali’s quintessential heroine, made a striking entrance at one of Mumbai’s oldest theatre halls, Gaiety-Galaxy, in a vintage car, adorned in the shimmering saree from the song. Fans gathered in hundreds to catch a glimpse of the actress, with the venue adorned with a larger-than-life cutout of Sonakshi in her mesmerizing look from ‘Tilasmi Bahein.’

As anticipation mounts for the release of ‘Heeramandi’ on Netflix, ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ offers a tantalizing glimpse into the visual and auditory spectacle that awaits audiences. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visionary direction ‘Heeramandi’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that transcends boundaries and captivates hearts worldwide.