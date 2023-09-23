Movies | Celebrities

Sonakshi Sinha's Printed Leaf Bohemian Kurta Pajama With Oxidised Accessories Is Everyday Comfort Style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Sep,2023 04:15:29
Bohemian fashion is all about free-spirited style, which mixes different colors and cultures in artistic expression in eclectic styles, emphasizing organic and natural elements. Our Dabangg girl, Sonakshi Sinha, loves to wear Bohemian comfort styles, exuding her charm and elegance. Recently, she served fashion moments in printed leaf kurta and pajama.

Decoding Sonakshi Sinha’s Bohemian Style

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi serves a comfort look by wearing multiple brown shades printed leaf with matching loose pajamas, completing her Bohemian fashion. The shirt kurta with full sleeves gives comfort vibes, and this look you can also carry for offices, college, or schools.

The Magic Of Oxidised Accessories

Prepare yourself to crush the casual style trend; pair the bohemian look with oxidized diamond-embedded earrings, bangles, and a ring. The brown nails complement her look. Sonakshi’s minimalism made the comfort outfit get into the spotlight.

On the other hand, in the caption, she asked if you noticed ‘Bappa’ in her photos. If you haven’t gotten it yet, we have you covered. The actress is wearing an elephant ring in her hands. She looked beautiful in the comfort style.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s stunning bohemian comfort look in the printed lead kurta pajama in the latest Instagram dump, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2023? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

